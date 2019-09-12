Skyline Trail access

The north end of the Skyline Trail (# 513) can be reached by driving 1.3 miles west of the Pomerelle Ski Resort and turning left onto the Twin Lakes Campground access road. For more information refer to the Forest Service’s Motor Vehicle Use Map or contact the Minidoka Ranger District at 208-678-0430.

While the Bread Loaves parking lot at the City of Rocks Reserve is historically thought of as the south terminus for the trail, Park Superintendent Keck offers an alternate route that veers to the southeast from Indian Grove over a series of the reserve’s trails that lead to the Circle Creek Outlook.

Although the Indian Springs backcountry site is the only place to camp for free at the City of Rocks Reserve, a permit is required.

Motorized vehicles are not allowed on any of the reserve’s trails or maintenance roads including the last ¼ mile to Graham Peak. Contact the City of Rocks at 208-824-5901 for further information.