Craters of the Moon

Miles of groomed trails open Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve’s dramatic scenery to snowshoers of any ability. Expect exquisitely varied views from the trails.

ARCO — Staff at Craters of the Moon National Monument resumed regular operations Jan. 30 to plow snow, groom the winter trail and prepare the visitor center. Winter interpretive activities will begin again this week including snowshoe walks for schools, groups and families.

Employees are happy to be back at work — serving the American people and welcoming visitors to national parks, the group said in a statement.

For updated information about the status of grooming on the winter trail, go to nps.gov/crmo/planyourvisit/conditions

