BELLEVUE — Winter in Idaho’s Wood River Valley means lots of snow and plenty of ways to enjoy it, including unique events such as the annual Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Races, set for Feb. 15 and 16.
Produced by the Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Association, this event features cowboys with their fast horses racing with brave skiers and snowboarders and promises a weekend of fast-action fun that the whole family will enjoy.
Skijoring is a winter sport in which a person on skis is pulled by a horse, a dog or a motor vehicle. It is derived from the Norwegian word skikjøring, meaning “ski driving”. In the Wood River Valley horses are used. A successful run of this race means crossing the finish line of the course with the skier having executed one to three jumps ranging from three to six feet high and grabbing from three to nine rings. The rider must also grab a ring. Points are deducted for missed or dropped rings and missed jumps.
Speed – which often reaches 40 mph – is a factor. Winners are based on the combined overall score for both days. This year the races will also feature a couple’s division and stick horse races for 10 and under.
The Wood River skijoring races will start at noon Saturday and Sunday at 81 Browning Lane in Bellevue. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 12. A portion of the fees with be donated to the Wood River High School Rodeo Team.
Please bring lawn chairs but no dogs.
This family-friendly weekend event will also feature concessions by Smokey Bone BBQ at the races, a raffle to support a local area nonprofit and evening events that include a team auction at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Mahoney’s Bar & Grill and an awards party at 5:30 Sunday night at 7 Fuego, all in Bellevue. For those interested in competing, registration is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Mahoney’s.
