Court: Idaho Fish and Game road check stations can continue

The defendants had the case moved to federal court.

Nye also said the magistrate judge's ruling in state court that led to dismissing the charges against Tanner was not consistent with previous rulings in higher state courts, including the state Supreme Court, that allowed the stopping of all vehicles even though the occupants of some weren't hunting, fishing or trapping.

Nye said he disagreed with the magistrate judge's ruling, and that the wildlife officers did have probable cause to stop Tanner.

Tanner also argued that the checkpoints for those not hunting or fishing amounted to an "unreasonable" seizure under the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Nye agreed that the checkpoints are a "seizure," but that not all seizures are unreasonable.

He cited a two-step process analysis devised by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to determine reasonableness.

First, Nye said, blanket checkpoints for general crime control are invalid under the Fourth Amendment. Nye said Fish and Game checkpoints do not fall under general crime control because they "are closely connected to the goal of effectively managing the state's wildlife resources."