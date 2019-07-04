{{featured_button_text}}
Controlled hunts

A wild turkey struts his feathers.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

BOISE — Results of the elk, deer, pronghorn, fall turkey and black bear controlled hunt draw have been posted through the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s licensing system.

Hunters who already have an account can check to see if they drew controlled hunt tags at idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login. Those without an online license system account can get step-by-step instructions at idfg.idaho.gov/tag/hunt/controlled/results.

Applicants who provided an email address will receive an email notification informing them of their draw results, and postcards will be mailed to successful applicants by July 10, but it is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter to determine whether he or she was drawn.

Successful applicants must purchase their controlled hunt tags by Aug. 1. Any tags not purchased by then will be forfeited. All unclaimed tags, along with controlled hunt tags no one applied for, will be available in a second drawing with the application period running from Aug. 5 to 15. Successful applicants for the second drawing will be notified by Aug. 25.

After the second drawing, any leftover tags will be sold beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hunters who do not draw a tag will have the opportunity to get a prime deer, elk, pronghorn or moose hunt through the Super Hunt program which is separate from and different than other controlled hunts. Super Hunt entries are $6 each, or $20 each for the Super Hunt combo, and people can apply as many times as they like.

The Super Hunt entry period will go through Aug. 10 when tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, one moose and one Super Hunt Combo will be drawn. Winners will be notified by Aug. 15.

To enter the drawings, call 1-800-554-8685 or go to idfg.idaho.gov/licenses or visit license vendors or Fish and Game offices.

For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/superhunt.

Proceeds raised in the drawings will support Idaho Fish and Game’s access programs.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments