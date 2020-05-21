Controlled hunt drawing results for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat now available

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — In a statement released Monday, the Idaho Department of Fish and Games announced that hunters who applied for controlled hunts for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts can see if they drew a tag by going to the controlled hunt results webpage.

No luck? You can still apply for a Super Hunt.

Hunters who applied for moose, sheep and goat can not apply for most deer, elk and pronghorn controlled hunts, but they can apply for Super Hunt tags, which include deer, elk, pronghorn and moose.

Anyone who draws a Super Hunt tag can hunt in any open hunt area for the species drawn, including general and controlled hunts.

Entries are $6 each for a single species and $20 for a Super Hunt combo that includes one tag for each species.

Deadline for entries for the first Super Hunt drawing is May 31.

Eight elk, eight deer, eight pronghorn and one moose will be drawn.

One Super Hunt Combo will also be drawn. This winner is entitled to hunt all four species.

Winners will be notified by June 10.

A second drawing is available in August.

