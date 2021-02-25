Community opportunity to snowshoe and Nordic ski at Swiftsure Ranch

BELLEVUE — Join fellow winter lovers for a beautiful afternoon of snowshoeing or cross-country skiing on the trails of Swiftsure Ranch from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Snacks will be provided to enjoy by a warming fire pit.

Snowshoe your way through the sensory trail then pick a path that suits your fancy to trek around favorite parts of the ranch.

The shorter path (about 1 mile) is ideal for families with small children, or for those who want to get straight to the snacks and fire pit. The longer path, for the more adventurous, is about 2 miles.

Cruise the ranch grounds like never before on a professionally groomed cross-country skiing trail. Friendly for both classic and skate skiing, this will be like no other trail you’ve ever skied...because it hasn’t existed before this event. Be the first to ski Swiftsure!

Starts will be staggered to keep you safely distanced. For more information, visit swiftsureranch.org/events.

Sitting on 191 acres at the base of the Sawtooth Mountain Range, Swiftsure Ranch Therapeutic Equestrian Center is a nonprofit with a mission to encourage the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of children and adults with disabilities through equine-assisted services.

