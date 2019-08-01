BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has awarded $100,000 to various organizations throughout the state through the Idaho Fish and Game Commission Community Challenge Grant program. Through this program, Idaho Fish and Game assists outside organizations in implementing projects that are broadly supported by the local sporting community and enhances fish and wildlife habitat, populations or associated recreational opportunities.
There are two different types of awards available. Regional grants are awarded for projects that benefit a local or regional scale — eligible for up to $10,000, made available through each of the seven Fish and Game regions. Projects that benefit the state or multiple regions are eligible for up to $30,000 through a statewide grant. The grants are awarded annually.
This year, there were a total of 25 applicants for the seven regional grants and six applicants for the statewide grant. The projects were evaluated for their consistency with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s mission: To preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage the fish and wildlife of Idaho and to provide continued supplies for hunting, fishing and trapping.
The local 2019-20 Idaho Fish and Game Commission Community Challenge Grant awardees are as follows:
Southwest Region
- Canyon County 4H — $3,000 to install an archery range at the Caldwell Gun Club and purchase a storage container
- Idaho State Bowhunters — $2,500 to purchase youth archery equipment and a lifetime license to be given away at their annual membership meeting
- Ted Trueblood Chapter of Trout Unlimited — $4,500 to restore 440 feet of Cottonwood Creek in downtown Boise to provide important side channel habitat for fish
Magic Valley Region
- Minidoka Bowmen Archery Club — $7,000 for improvements to outdoor range
- Trout Unlimited — $3,000 to restore the stream channel in the bridge-to-bridge reach to improve in-stream fish habitat, stabilize stream banks and rebuild floodplain and riparian areas
Southeast Region
- Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust — $10,000 to help fund and manage funds for habitat restoration on the Blackfoot River Wildlife Management Area
Statewide
Idaho Houndsmen Association, Eastern Idaho Houndsmen Association, Idaho Sporting Dogs — $30,000 to assist with collecting biological data on mountain lions including how lions interact with deer, elk and people; lion travel patterns in urban and non-urban areas; how far lions travel in summer and winter and whether there are consistent migration patterns; and wolf displacement and social structure.
