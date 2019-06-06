BOISE — Idaho Department of Fish and Game wildlife managers are asking deer hunters to review the draft management plans for mule deer and white-tailed deer, which describe statewide management directions and strategies for the next six years.
Both plans focus on a variety of topics that include population management as well as frameworks and concepts for hunting seasons that will maintain sustainable deer herds and strive to meet hunters’ expectations. Both plans are the result of extensive hunter surveys that were done in 2017-2018.
Hunters are asked to review the plans at idfg.idaho.gov/form/mule-deer-draft-plan-2019 and idfg.idaho.gov/form/wt-deer-draft-plan, then provide feedback to the department on the overall concepts of the plans and whether topics are missing by June 21. To comment, call a regional office or use the aforementioned websites or attend the open houses listed below:
- Jerome — 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at the Fish and Game Regional Office, 324 S. 417 E., Suite 1
- Nampa — 5:30 to 8 p.m., June 13 at the regional office, 15950 North Gate Blvd.
- Pocatello — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., June 18 at the regional office, 1345 Barton Road
- Idaho Falls — 4 to 8 p.m., June 19 at the regional office, 4279 Commerce Circle
After hunters review and comment on the draft plans, wildlife managers will incorporate those comments and revise the plans, then present a final draft to the Fish and Game Commission during the summer.
