College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, Summer 2020

Summer Hike & Yoga

Saturday, June 27 at 9 a.m.

Ready to get your zen on in the wild?! We’ll hike with our mats to a destination along the way, then spend an hour doing sun salutations and morning stretches. We’ll finish the loop and head back to our cars after our yoga session. Call 208-732-6697 to register.

COST: $12 CSI Students (7+ credits), $25 CSI Staff & Faculty, $25 Community Member

Sunset SUP on the Snake

Thursday, July 2 at 5:45 p.m.

Grab your friends for an evening on the Snake paddleboarding to the bridge, watching the BASE jumpers, and practicing some low-key SUP yoga! Spend the evening with the ORC in the beautiful Snake River Canyon!

Meet at Centennial Park – all gear provided and sanitized according to CDC Guidelines. Limited space, call 208-732-6697 to register.

COST: $10 CSI students, $20 CSI staff/faculty, $20 community, $15 SRC Members

Geology Paddle to Ritter Island

Tuesday, July 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.