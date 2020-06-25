College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, Summer 2020

We’re bringing back MBM! Join us at Auger Falls for an evening mountain bike ride! We’ll meet at 6:30 p.m. at Auger Falls and will hit the trails for an hour or so while we still have light. Bring your own bike, or use one of our awesome new Kona Hardtails or new Cannondale fatbikes.
We have limited gear, so you need to sign up early. You MUST call 208-732-6697 by noon each Monday to reserve your gear.
Must be 16 and older.
COST: $5 CSI students, $15 CSI staff/CSI faculty/community, **FREE BYOB** (Free if you bring your own bike)
Summer Hike & Yoga at 9 a.m. June 27
Ready to get your zen on in the wild? We’ll hike with our mats to a destination along the way, then spend an hour doing sun salutations and morning stretches. We’ll finish the loop and head back to our cars after our yoga session.
Call 208-732-6697 to register.
COST: $12 CSI students (7+ credits), $25 CSI staff and faculty, $25 community
Sunset SUP on the Snake at 5:45 p.m. July 2
Grab your friends for an evening on the Snake paddleboarding to the bridge, watching the BASE jumpers, and practicing some low-key SUP yoga! Spend the evening with the ORC in the beautiful Snake River Canyon.
Meet at Centennial Park; all gear is provided and sanitized according to CDC guidelines. Limited space, call 208-732-6697 to register.
COST: $10 CSI students, $20 CSI staff/faculty, $20 community, $15 SRC members
Geology Paddle to Ritter Island 6 to 8 p.m. July 7
Come with us to Ritter Island State Park! We’ll spend the evening enjoying a leisurely paddle and a geology-based talk. Learn about the formation of the springs, and canyon wall, and the geology that helped form the Snake River region. We’ll meet at the state park and paddle around the island before returning back to the parking area.
Call 208-732-6697 to register.
COST: CSI students (7+ credits): $10, CSI staff and faculty: $30, community: $30
Sunrise Kayak at Twin Falls at 6 a.m. July 16
Start your morning with a sunrise paddle on the Twin Falls river section. Experience calm waters, birds chirping, and the whole river to ourselves. We’ll meet at Twin Falls Power Plant Park at 6 a.m. to begin rigging up and getting out on the water. Look for the CSI ORC black trailer.
Participants are strongly encouraged to bring a water bottle and snacks to have while on the water. We will have a short instruction period prior to getting on the water, then begin paddling upriver.
Call 208-732-6697 to register.
COST: $10 CSI students, $20 CSI staff and faculty, $20 community, $15 SRC members
We are adhering to Gov. Brad Little’s Rebound Idaho restrictions and suggestions, so strict guidelines will be in place for social distancing, interactions, and handwashing and sanitation of gear. Your health and safety are of the utmost importance, and we will actively work to protect you during our program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!