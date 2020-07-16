College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, Summer 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mountain Bike Mondays at 6:30 p.m. July 27

We’re bringing back MBM! Join us at Auger Falls for an evening mountain bike ride. We’ll meet at 6:30 p.m. at Auger Falls and will hit the trails for an hour or so while we still have light. Bring your own bike, or use one of our awesome new Kona Hardtails or new Cannondale fatbikes.

We have limited gear, so you need to sign up early. You MUST call 208-732-6697 by noon each Monday to reserve your gear.

Must be 16 and older.

COST: $5 CSI students, $15 CSI staff/CSI faculty/community, **FREE BYOB** (Free if you bring your own bike).

We are adhering to Gov. Brad Little’s Rebound Idaho restrictions and suggestions, so strict guidelines will be in place for social distancing, interactions, handwashing and sanitation of gear. Your health and safety are of the utmost importance and we will actively work to protect you during our program.

