College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, Summer 2020

Summer Hike & Yoga at 9 a.m. June 27

Ready to get your zen on in the wild? We’ll hike with our mats to a destination along the way, then spend an hour doing sun salutations and morning stretches. We’ll finish the loop and head back to our cars after our yoga session.

Call 208-732-6697 to register.

COST: $12 CSI students (7+ credits), $25 CSI staff and faculty, $25 community

Sunset SUP on the Snake at 5:45 p.m. July 2

Grab your friends for an evening on the Snake paddleboarding to the bridge, watching the BASE jumpers, and practicing some low-key SUP yoga! Spend the evening with the ORC in the beautiful Snake River Canyon.

Meet at Centennial Park; all gear is provided and sanitized according to CDC guidelines. Limited space, call 208-732-6697 to register.

COST: $10 CSI students, $20 CSI staff/faculty, $20 community, $15 SRC members

Geology Paddle to Ritter Island from 6 to 8 p.m. July 7