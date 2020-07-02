College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, Summer 2020

We have limited gear, so you need to sign up early. You MUST call 208-732-6697 by noon each Monday to reserve your gear.

Must be 16 and older.

COST: $5 CSI students, $15 CSI staff/CSI faculty/community, **FREE BYOB** (Free if you bring your own bike)

Sunrise Kayak at Twin Falls at 6 a.m. July 16

Start your morning with a sunrise paddle on the Twin Falls river section. Experience calm waters, birds chirping, and the whole river to ourselves. We’ll meet at Twin Falls Power Plant Park at 6 a.m. to begin rigging up and getting out on the water. Look for the CSI ORC black trailer.

Participants are strongly encouraged to bring a water bottle and snacks to have while on the water. We will have a short instruction period prior to getting on the water, then begin paddling upriver.

Call 208-732-6697 to register.

COST: $10 CSI students, $20 CSI staff and faculty, $20 community, $15 SRC members

We are adhering to Gov. Brad Little’s Rebound Idaho restrictions and suggestions, so strict guidelines will be in place for social distancing, interactions, and handwashing and sanitation of gear. Your health and safety are of the utmost importance, and we will actively work to protect you during our program.

