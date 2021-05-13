College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, May 2021

Open Climb — Dierkes Lake
Join us at Dierkes Lake for some top rope climbing! We will set up a range of climbs that vary in difficulty every two weeks for you to come and learn to climb outside, not have to carry your own gear, or just to climb with lots of different people! We will also have climbing shoes, harnesses, and helmets available as well as a facilitator to teach top rope belaying. There is no reservation required, just show up, sign in, pass a belay test, and get climbing! After you are done climbing, join the Magic Valley Gear Exchange BBQ.
Cost: Students—Free, CSI Staff/Faculty/Community—$5
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at Dierkes Lake
Mountain Bike Monday
Mountain Bike Mondays are starting up for the summer! Join us at Auger Falls for an evening mountain bike ride, once a month! We’ll meet at Auger Falls and hit the trails for an hour or so while we still have light! Bring your own bike, or use one of our sweet bikes!
Cost: Students—Free, CSI Staff/Faculty/Community—$5
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 17 at Auger Falls
Camas Prairie Viewing
Join the ORC on a drive to the Camas Prairie. Every spring, the camas lilies bloom and create a beautiful field of blue that is said to look like water. The prairie is part of a wildlife management area and you can see many types of birds that live in the area as well!
We will be driving together to the viewing area and then down into the wildlife management area. The bloom is typically at its peak at the end of May so we are keeping the dates open to make sure we catch it at the right time. This trip will also consist of lunch in Fairfield and easy hikes if desired.
If you are interested in joining us on this trip, please call or email us and we will put you on the list to contact when we know the bloom is happening.
Cost: Student—$5, CSI Staff/Faculty—$10, Community—$15
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17—June 4 at Fairfield
Hiking Series
Join us each month for a Saturday morning hike! We will be exploring local trails at Indian Springs, Box Canyon, South Hills, and others!
Follow our social media, call or email the week of to find out which trail we will be hiking!
Cost: Students—Free, Staff/Faculty/Community—$5