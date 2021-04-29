 Skip to main content
College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, May 2021
CSI Outdoor Recreation Calendar

CSI Outdoor Recreation

Zip and climb

Check out the CSI Challenge Course with a fun introduction night! The zip-line and climbing wall will be open. Bring family and friends out to join you and have a fun night!

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 29 at the Challenge Course on the CSI campus

Cost: FREE

Geology paddle

The CSI Outdoor Recreation Center is hosting a geology paddle trip along the Snake River. CSI Professor Shawn Willsey will explain the fascinating geologic history of the canyon’s rocks along with the effects of the Bonneville Flood. Participants will enjoy a leisurely paddle along the river. Kayaks, paddles, PFD’s, and geologic information will be provided.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 at Auger Falls

Cost: Student—$10, CSI Staff/Faculty—$20, Community—$30

Gym to crag clinic

This 4-hour clinic will introduce you to the outdoor climbing world where you will learn how to safely evaluate outdoor climbing settings, set up toprope climbs, clean fixed anchors, consider outdoor climbing ethics and a host of other skills.

All gear is provided, but if you have your own shoes, harness & helmet, we recommend bringing them! Additional hardware is welcome as well.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. May 18 at Auger Falls

Cost: Student—$15, CSI Staff/Faculty—$35, Community—$40

