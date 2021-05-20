College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, May 2021

Camas Prairie Viewing

Join the ORC on a drive to the Camas Prairie. Every spring, the camas lilies bloom and create a beautiful field of blue that is said to look like water. The prairie is part of a wildlife management area and you can see many types of birds that live in the area as well!

We will be driving together to the viewing area and then down into the wildlife management area. The bloom is typically at its peak at the end of May so we are keeping the dates open to make sure we catch it at the right time. This trip will also consist of lunch in Fairfield and easy hikes if desired.

If you are interested in joining us on this trip, please call or email us and we will put you on the list to contact when we know the bloom is happening.

Cost: Student—$5, CSI Staff/Faculty—$10, Community—$15

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17—June 4 at Fairfield

Hiking Series

Join us each month for a Saturday morning hike! We will be exploring local trails at Indian Springs, Box Canyon, South Hills, and others!