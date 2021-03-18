College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, March 2021

Kayak Roll Clinic

Dust the cobwebs off of your kayak and join the ORC for a night of kayak rolls. If you don’t have your own kayak but would like to either practice or learn how to roll, kayaks and instruction will be provided.

You can show up at any time. Just walk through the entrance and let them know you are there for kayaking.

When: 6 to 8 p.m., March 18, April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 at the City Pool.

Cost: Free—Students, $2—CSI Staff/Faculty, $5—Community.

Trail Running ClinicHave you wanted to try trail running but don’t have anyone to go with or don’t know exactly what you need? Join the ORC for a trail running clinic at Auger Falls where we will discuss what basic gear you need to trail run, what beginning expectations should be, things to be aware of when trail running and more.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 18 at Auger Falls

Cost: FREE

Sring break