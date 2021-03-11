College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, March 2021

Kayak Roll Clinic
Dust the cobwebs off of your kayak and join the ORC for a night of kayak rolls. If you don’t have your own kayak but would like to either practice or learn how to roll, kayaks and instruction will be provided.
You can show up at any time. Just walk through the entrance and let them know you are there for kayaking.
When: 6 to 8 p.m., March 11 and 18 at the City Pool.
Cost: Free—Students, $2—CSI Staff/Faculty, $5—Community.
Fly Fishing Clinic
Join the ORC in learning the basics of fly fishing. You will learn how to tie a fly onto the line, cast, and release the fish.
When: 3:30 to 6 p.m. March 16 at the ORC
Cost: Free
Trail Running Clinic
Have you wanted to try trail running but don’t have anyone to go with or don’t know exactly what you need? Join the ORC for a trail running clinic at Auger Falls where we will discuss what basic gear you need to trail run, what beginning expectations should be, things to be aware of when trail running and more.
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 18 at Auger Falls
Cost: FREE
SPRING BREAK
Box Canyon Hike
Explore one of Southern Idaho’s hidden gems with the ORC. See deep blue, spring-fed pools, rocky canyons, and a 14 foot waterfall Bring water, a sack lunch, sturdy hiking shoes, extra clothes, and weather protection as necessary.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22 at Box Canyon
Cost: Student—$5, CSI Staff/Faculty—$10, Community—$15
Black Magic Canyon Scramble
Explore one of Southern Idaho’s most unique geological treasures. Black Magic Canyon, a sculpted riverbed features stunning geology and one-of-a-kind sculptured rock formation. Don’t forget your camera.
This hike involves hiking on uneven surfaces and some rock scrambling. You can turn around at any time that you feel the trip becomes too strenuous.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 at Black Magic Canyon
Cost: Student—$5, CSI Staff/Faculty—$15, Community—$20
Mystery Sawtooth Adventure
Join the ORC for a Mystery Sawtooth Adventure. The spring in the Sawtooth’s is unpredictable so sign up and be surprised! We’ll tell you where to meet, what to bring, and the adventure will be revealed when we arrive!
When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 24 in the Sawtooths
Cost: Student—$5, CSI Staff/Faculty—$15, Community—$20
Afternoon Climb at Dierke’s
Join the ORC as we spend the afternoon climbing at the local crag. Practice your proper climbing techniques, rigging in safely, and see beautiful crags in Southern Idaho. Climbing experience is not necessary.
When: 1 to 5 p.m. March 25 at Dierke’s Lake Park
Cost: Student—$5, CSI Staff/Faculty—$10, Community—$15
Bruneau Sand Dunes Hike and Observatory
Join the ORC at Bruneau Dunes State Park for a sand dune hike. Bring your own picnic dinner and also enjoy some sledding down the sand dunes. Once it gets dark we’ll go check out the observatory and see what start, planets, and galaxies we can see!
When: 12 to 10 p.m. March 26 at Bruneau Dunes State Park
Cost: Student—$5, CSI Staff/Faculty—$15, Community—$20
Contact the ORC at 208-732-6697 or email ORC@CSI.EDU to register for any of the activities.