College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, late March/early April 2021







Kayak Roll ClinicDust the cobwebs off of your kayak and join the ORC for a night of kayak rolls. If you don’t have your own kayak but would like to either practice or learn how to roll, kayaks and instruction will be provided.

You can show up at any time. Just walk through the entrance and let them know you are there for kayaking.

When: 6 to 8 p.m., April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 at the City Pool.

Cost: Free—Students, $2—CSI Staff/Faculty, $5—Community.

Spring Break

Afternoon Climb at Dierkes

Join the ORC as we spend the afternoon climbing at the local crag. Practice your proper climbing techniques, rigging in safely, and see beautiful crags in southern Idaho. Climbing experience is not necessary.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. March 25 at Dierkes Lake

Cost: Student—$5, CSI Staff/Faculty—$10, Community—$15

Bruneau Sand Dunes Hike and Observatory