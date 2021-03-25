College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, late March/early April 2021

Kayak Roll ClinicDust the cobwebs off of your kayak and join the ORC for a night of kayak rolls. If you don’t have your own kayak but would like to either practice or learn how to roll, kayaks and instruction will be provided.
You can show up at any time. Just walk through the entrance and let them know you are there for kayaking.
When: 6 to 8 p.m., April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 at the City Pool.
Cost: Free—Students, $2—CSI Staff/Faculty, $5—Community.
Spring Break
Afternoon Climb at Dierkes
Join the ORC as we spend the afternoon climbing at the local crag. Practice your proper climbing techniques, rigging in safely, and see beautiful crags in southern Idaho. Climbing experience is not necessary.
When: 1 to 5 p.m. March 25 at Dierkes Lake
Cost: Student—$5, CSI Staff/Faculty—$10, Community—$15
Bruneau Sand Dunes Hike and Observatory
Join the ORC at Bruneau Dunes State Park for a sand dune hike. Bring your own picnic dinner and also enjoy some sledding down the sand dunes. Once it gets dark we’ll go check out the observatory and see what start, planets, and galaxies we can see!
When: 12 to 10 p.m. March 26 at Bruneau Dunes State Park
Cost: Student—$5, CSI Staff/Faculty—$15, Community—$20
Canyon Rim Sunset Ride
The Canyon Rim Trail is a beautiful, paved trail that spans from Washington all the way to Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake. Join the ORC in a sunset bike ride along the path from campus to Shoshone Falls.
Make sure to get your camera out on the ride back, the views of the bridge and the sunset should be spectacular!
Bikes and helmets will be provided.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 5 at Canyon Rim Trail
Cost: Student—$5, CSI Staff/Faculty—$10, Community—$15
Gym to Crag Clinic
Love climbing in the gym but now want to take your skills to the next level by heading outside? This 4-hour clinic will introduce you to the outdoor climbing world where you will learn how to safely evaluate outdoor climbing settings, set up top rope climbs, clean fixed anchors, consider outdoor climbing ethics, and a host of other skills. All gear is provided, but if you have your own shoes, harness & helmet, we recommend bringing them!
Additional hardware is welcome as well.
When: 4 to 8 p.m. April 7 at Auger Falls
Cost: Student—$15, CSI Staff/Faculty—$35, Community—$40
Contact the ORC at 208-732-6697 or email orc@csi.edu to register for any of the activities.