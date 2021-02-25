College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, late February/early March 2021

Ski Series
Join the ORC for the 2021 Ski Series to ski at Magic, Pomerelle and Soldier. The Ski Series will be held every other weekend for the months of January and February. All prices are discounted lift ticket, lessons and rental prices. The last ski trip is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at Pomerelle.
Pomerelle Cost:
- Student — $35, CSI Staff/Faculty — $55, Community — $75.
If you need rentals, the cost at Pomerelle $15.
Kayak Roll Clinic
Dust the cobwebs off of your kayak and join the ORC for a night of kayak rolls. If you don’t have your own kayak but would like to either practice or learn how to roll, kayaks and instruction will be provided.
When: 6 to 8 p.m., Feb. 25, March 4, March 11 and March 18.
Cost: FREE Students, $2 CSI Staff/Faculty, $5 Community.
Full Moon Snowshoe
Come and watch the moon rise over the South Hills with the ORC! Meet at the Magic Mountain Ski Area parking lot. There are options of two loops depending on experience level. Bring warm, insulated clothes and extra layers for after! Trip cost covers cross-country ski rentals, headlamps, instruction, and hot cocoa!
When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Magic Mountain
Cost: $5 Student, $10 CSI Staff/Faculty, $15 Community
Leave no Trace Clinic
Join the ORC in learning how you can minimize your impact on the environment when you are playing outside.
When: 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 3 at the ORC
Cost: FREE
Tubing Trip
Join the ORC for a fun day of tubing at Magic. The ORC will provide the tubes and the hot cocoa, just register, then meet us at Magic Mountain Ski Area and we will have a fun filled day.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Magic Mountain Resort
Cost: $10 Student, $10 CSI Staff/Faculty, $15 Community