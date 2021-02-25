College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, late February/early March 2021

Ski Series

Join the ORC for the 2021 Ski Series to ski at Magic, Pomerelle and Soldier. The Ski Series will be held every other weekend for the months of January and February. All prices are discounted lift ticket, lessons and rental prices. The last ski trip is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at Pomerelle.

Pomerelle Cost:

Student — $35, CSI Staff/Faculty — $55, Community — $75.

If you need rentals, the cost at Pomerelle $15.

Kayak Roll Clinic

Dust the cobwebs off of your kayak and join the ORC for a night of kayak rolls. If you don’t have your own kayak but would like to either practice or learn how to roll, kayaks and instruction will be provided.

When: 6 to 8 p.m., Feb. 25, March 4, March 11 and March 18.

Cost: FREE Students, $2 CSI Staff/Faculty, $5 Community.

Full Moon Snowshoe