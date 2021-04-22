College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, late April/early May 2021

Earth Week
Service Project: Canyon Clean up
It’s Earth Day! Spend Earth Day helping clean the Earth up. Join the ORC on the Canyon Rim to clean up the canyon rim trail, rappel into the canyon, or hike down into the canyon to clean up garbage.
When: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the Canyon Rim
Cost: FREE
Rock Climb City of Rocks
Climb with the ORC at the internationally known and coveted City of Rocks National Preserve. Climbs range from beginner scrambles and climbs, to highly technical and hard climbs. All of the gear and instruction will be provided.
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24 at City of Rocks
Cost: Students—$15, CSI Staff/Faculty—$44, Community—$58 (-$15 BYOG)
Sunset/Full Moon trail run or hike
Explore a local trail during sunset and then lit by the full moon! Weather and trail conditions will determine which local trail area we will run or hike. If you are looking for a group to go trail run or hike with, this trip is for you! Weather and trail conditions will determine where we will run. Updates will be sent out via email to individuals that are signed up.
When: 8 to 10 p.m. April 27 at a local trail (TBD)
Cost: Students—$2, CSI Staff/Faculty—$5, Community: $10
Zip and climb
Check out the CSI Challenge Course with a fun introduction night! The zip-line and climbing wall will be open. Bring family and friends out to join you and have a fun night!
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 29 at the Challenge Course on the CSI campus
Cost: FREE
Geology paddle
The CSI Outdoor Recreation Center is hosting a geology paddle trip along the Snake River. CSI Professor Shawn Willsey will explain the fascinating geologic history of the canyon’s rocks along with the effects of the Bonneville Flood. Participants will enjoy a leisurely paddle along the river. Kayaks, paddles, PFD’s, and geologic information will be provided.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 at Auger Falls
Cost: Student—$10, CSI Staff/Faculty—$20, Community—$30
Gym to crag clinic
This 4-hour clinic will introduce you to the outdoor climbing world where you will learn how to safely evaluate outdoor climbing settings, set up toprope climbs, clean fixed anchors, consider outdoor climbing ethics and a host of other skills.