 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, late April/early May 2021
0 comments
editor's pick
CSI Outdoor Recreation Calendar

College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, late April/early May 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CSI Outdoor Recreation

Earth Week

Service Project: Canyon Clean up

It’s Earth Day! Spend Earth Day helping clean the Earth up. Join the ORC on the Canyon Rim to clean up the canyon rim trail, rappel into the canyon, or hike down into the canyon to clean up garbage.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the Canyon Rim

Cost: FREE

Rock Climb City of Rocks

Climb with the ORC at the internationally known and coveted City of Rocks National Preserve. Climbs range from beginner scrambles and climbs, to highly technical and hard climbs. All of the gear and instruction will be provided.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24 at City of Rocks

Cost: Students—$15, CSI Staff/Faculty—$44, Community—$58 (-$15 BYOG)

Sunset/Full Moon trail run or hike

Explore a local trail during sunset and then lit by the full moon! Weather and trail conditions will determine which local trail area we will run or hike. If you are looking for a group to go trail run or hike with, this trip is for you! Weather and trail conditions will determine where we will run. Updates will be sent out via email to individuals that are signed up.

When: 8 to 10 p.m. April 27 at a local trail (TBD)

Cost: Students—$2, CSI Staff/Faculty—$5, Community: $10

Zip and climb

Check out the CSI Challenge Course with a fun introduction night! The zip-line and climbing wall will be open. Bring family and friends out to join you and have a fun night!

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 29 at the Challenge Course on the CSI campus

Cost: FREE

Geology paddle

The CSI Outdoor Recreation Center is hosting a geology paddle trip along the Snake River. CSI Professor Shawn Willsey will explain the fascinating geologic history of the canyon’s rocks along with the effects of the Bonneville Flood. Participants will enjoy a leisurely paddle along the river. Kayaks, paddles, PFD’s, and geologic information will be provided.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 at Auger Falls

Cost: Student—$10, CSI Staff/Faculty—$20, Community—$30

Gym to crag clinic

This 4-hour clinic will introduce you to the outdoor climbing world where you will learn how to safely evaluate outdoor climbing settings, set up toprope climbs, clean fixed anchors, consider outdoor climbing ethics and a host of other skills.

All gear is provided, but if you have your own shoes, harness & helmet, we recommend bringing them! Additional hardware is welcome as well.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. May 18 at Auger Falls

Cost: Student—$15, CSI Staff/Faculty—$35, Community—$40

ogy paddle

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News