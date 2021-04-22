College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, late April/early May 2021

Earth Week

Service Project: Canyon Clean up

It’s Earth Day! Spend Earth Day helping clean the Earth up. Join the ORC on the Canyon Rim to clean up the canyon rim trail, rappel into the canyon, or hike down into the canyon to clean up garbage.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the Canyon Rim

Cost: FREE

Rock Climb City of Rocks

Climb with the ORC at the internationally known and coveted City of Rocks National Preserve. Climbs range from beginner scrambles and climbs, to highly technical and hard climbs. All of the gear and instruction will be provided.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24 at City of Rocks

Cost: Students—$15, CSI Staff/Faculty—$44, Community—$58 (-$15 BYOG)

Sunset/Full Moon trail run or hike