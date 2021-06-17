College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, June 2021

Open Climb—Dierkes
Join us at Dierkes Lake for some top rope climbing!
We will set up a range of climbs that vary in difficulty every two weeks for you to come and learn to climb outside, not have to carry your own gear, or just to climb with lots of different people! We will also have climbing shoes, harnesses, and helmets available as well as a facilitator to teach top rope belaying.
There is no reservation required, just show up, sign in, pass a belay test, and get climbing! After you are done climbing, join the Magic Valley Gear Exchange barbeque.
When: 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 24 at Dierkes Lake
Cost: Students—Free, CSI Staff/Faculty/Community—$5
Hiking Series
Join us each month for a Saturday morning hike! We will be exploring local trails at Indian Springs, Box Canyon, South Hills, and others!
When: 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Local Trail
Cost: Students—Free, CSI Staff/Faculty/Community—$5
Sunset Paddle
Come and explore the Snake River with the ORC! SUP or kayak up the Snake River under the bridge and even to Pillar Falls and have a beautiful and relaxing paddle while enjoying the sunset.
When: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at Centennial Park
Cost: Student—$5, CSI Staff/Faculty—$10, Community—$15
For more information call the ORC at 208-732-6697 or email at orc@csi.edu.