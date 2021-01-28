College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, January/February 2021

Ski Series

Join the ORC for the 2021 Ski Series to ski at Magic, Pomerelle, and Soldier. The Ski Series will be held every other weekend for the months of January and February. All prices are discounted lift ticket, lessons, and rental prices. The three remaining ski trips are on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 30 at Soldier, Feb. 13 at Magic Mountain and Feb. 27 at Pomerelle,

Magic Cost:

Students — $30, CSI Staff/Faculty — $35, Community — $40.

Pomerelle and Soldier Cost:

Student — $35, CSI Staff/Faculty — $55, Community — $75.

If you need rentals, the cost at Magic is $10, and at Pomerelle and Soldier is $15.

Winter Survival Clinic

Have you wondered what it takes to survive outside for a night in the winter Learn how to be prepared for winter trips, what you should bring, what to do if you find yourself in a survival situation, and more tips and tricks.

When: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 at the ORC on the CSI campus

Cost: FREE