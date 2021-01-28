College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, January/February 2021

Ski Series
Join the ORC for the 2021 Ski Series to ski at Magic, Pomerelle, and Soldier. The Ski Series will be held every other weekend for the months of January and February. All prices are discounted lift ticket, lessons, and rental prices. The three remaining ski trips are on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 30 at Soldier, Feb. 13 at Magic Mountain and Feb. 27 at Pomerelle,
Magic Cost:
- Students — $30, CSI Staff/Faculty — $35, Community — $40.
Pomerelle and Soldier Cost:
- Student — $35, CSI Staff/Faculty — $55, Community — $75.
- If you need rentals, the cost at Magic is $10, and at Pomerelle and Soldier is $15.
Winter Survival Clinic
Have you wondered what it takes to survive outside for a night in the winter Learn how to be prepared for winter trips, what you should bring, what to do if you find yourself in a survival situation, and more tips and tricks.
When: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 at the ORC on the CSI campus
Cost: FREE
Craters of the Moon XC Ski and Snowshoe
We are going to ski on the moon! Spend the day learning about one of Idaho’s unique features by snowshoe or cross-country ski. After meeting at Craters of the Moon, we will have the option of skiing along the groomed road or snowshoeing along the snowshoe trail.
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 6 at Craters of the Moon National Monument
Cost: $5 CSI Students, $20 CSI Staff/Faculty, $30 Community