College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, January 2021

Ski Series

Join the ORC for the 2021 Ski Series to ski at Magic, Pomerelle, and Soldier. The Ski Series will be held every other weekend for the months of January and February. All prices are discounted lift ticket, lessons, and rental prices. The three remaining ski trips are on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 30 at Soldier, Feb. 13 at Magic Mountain and Feb. 27 at Pomerelle,