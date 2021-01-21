 Skip to main content
College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, January 2021
CSI Outdoor Recreation Calendar

College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, January 2021

CSI Outdoor Recreation

Ski Series

Join the ORC for the 2021 Ski Series to ski at Magic, Pomerelle, and Soldier. The Ski Series will be held every other weekend for the months of January and February. All prices are discounted lift ticket, lessons, and rental prices. The three remaining ski trips are on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 30 at Soldier, Feb. 13 at Magic Mountain and Feb. 27 at Pomerelle,

Magic Cost:

  • Students—$30, CSI Staff/Faculty—$35, Community—$40.

Pomerelle and Soldier Cost:

  • Student—$35, CSI Staff/Faculty—$55, Community—$75.
  • If you need rentals, the cost at Magic is $10, and at Pomerelle and Soldier is $15.

Full Moon Nordic Ski

Come and watch the moon rise over the South Hills with the ORC! Meet at the Magic Mountain Ski Area parking lot at 6 p.m. There are options of two loops depending on experience level.

Bring warm, insulated clothes and extra layers for after! Trip cost covers cross-country ski rentals, headlamps, instruction and hot cocoa!

Cost:

  • Student—$5, CSI Staff/Faculty—$10, Community—$16 ($10—BYOG)

The even will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 at Magic Mountain.

For more information call the ORC at 208-732-6697 or email at orc@csi.edu

