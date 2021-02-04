College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, February 2021

Craters of the Moon XC Ski and Snowshoe
We are going to ski on the moon! Spend the day learning about one of Idaho’s unique features by snowshoe or cross-country ski. After meeting at Craters of the Moon, we will have the option of skiing along the groomed road or snowshoeing along the snowshoe trail.
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 6 at Craters of the Moon National Monument
Cost: $5 CSI Students, $20 CSI Staff/Faculty, $30 Community
Ski Series
Join the ORC for the 2021 Ski Series to ski at Magic, Pomerelle, and Soldier. The Ski Series will be held every other weekend for the months of January and February. All prices are discounted lift ticket, lessons, and rental prices. The two remaining ski trips are on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 13 at Magic Mountain and Feb. 27 at Pomerelle.
Magic Cost:
- Students — $30, CSI Staff/Faculty — $35, Community — $40.
Pomerelle Cost:
- Student — $35, CSI Staff/Faculty — $55, Community — $75.
- If you need rentals, the cost at Magic is $10, and at Pomerelle and Soldier is $15.
Valentine’s Day Snowshoe
Looking for a good, unique day date this Valentine’s Day? Join the ORC for a guided 60 to 90 minute snowshoe in the South Hills, and bring your special someone! We’ll cover snowshoe techniques, ascending and descending hills, and winter travel. The ORC will provide snowshoes, poles, and a few treats to make the date special.
When: 12 to 3 p.m., Feb. 14 at Magic Mountain.
Cost: $15/couple Student, $25/couple CSI Staff/Faculty, $35/couple Community.
Kayak Roll Clinic
Dust the cobwebs off of your kayak and join the ORC for a night of kayak rolls. If you don’t have your own kayak but would like to either practice or learn how to roll, kayaks and instruction will be provided.
When: 6 to 8 p.m., Feb. 18.
Cost: FREE Students, $2 CSI Staff/Faculty, $5 Community.
Full Moon Snowshoe
Come and watch the moon rise over the South Hills with the ORC! Meet at the Magic Mountain Ski Area parking lot. There are options of two loops depending on experience level. Bring warm, insulated clothes and extra layers for after! Trip cost covers cross-country ski rentals, headlamps, instruction, and hot cocoa!