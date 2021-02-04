College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, February 2021

Craters of the Moon XC Ski and Snowshoe

We are going to ski on the moon! Spend the day learning about one of Idaho’s unique features by snowshoe or cross-country ski. After meeting at Craters of the Moon, we will have the option of skiing along the groomed road or snowshoeing along the snowshoe trail.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 6 at Craters of the Moon National Monument

Cost: $5 CSI Students, $20 CSI Staff/Faculty, $30 Community

Ski Series

Join the ORC for the 2021 Ski Series to ski at Magic, Pomerelle, and Soldier. The Ski Series will be held every other weekend for the months of January and February. All prices are discounted lift ticket, lessons, and rental prices. The two remaining ski trips are on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 13 at Magic Mountain and Feb. 27 at Pomerelle.

Magic Cost:

Students — $30, CSI Staff/Faculty — $35, Community — $40.

Pomerelle Cost: