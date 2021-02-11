College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, February 2021

Ski Series

Join the ORC for the 2021 Ski Series to ski at Magic, Pomerelle and Soldier. The Ski Series will be held every other weekend for the months of January and February. All prices are discounted lift ticket, lessons and rental prices. The two remaining ski trips are on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 13 at Magic Mountain and Feb. 27 at Pomerelle.

Magic Cost:

Students — $30, CSI Staff/Faculty — $35, Community — $40.

Pomerelle Cost:

Student — $35, CSI Staff/Faculty — $55, Community — $75.

If you need rentals, the cost at Magic is $10, and at Pomerelle and Soldier is $15.

Valentine’s Day Snowshoe

Looking for a good, unique day date this Valentine’s Day? Join the ORC for a guided 60 to 90 minute snowshoe in the South Hills, and bring your special someone! We’ll cover snowshoe techniques, ascending and descending hills, and winter travel. The ORC will provide snowshoes, poles, and a few treats to make the date special.

When: 12 to 3 p.m., Feb. 14 at Magic Mountain.