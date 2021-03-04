College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, early March 2021

Kayak Roll Clinic

Dust the cobwebs off of your kayak and join the ORC for a night of kayak rolls. If you don’t have your own kayak but would like to either practice or learn how to roll, kayaks and instruction will be provided.

When: 6 to 8 p.m., March 4, 11 and 18.

Cost: Free Students, $2 CSI Staff/Faculty, $5 Community.

Tubing Trip

Join the ORC for a fun day of tubing at Magic. The ORC will provide the tubes and the hot cocoa, just register, then meet us at Magic Mountain Ski Area and we will have a fun filled day.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 6 at Magic Mountain Resort

Cost: $10 Student, $10 CSI Staff/Faculty, $15 Community

Trail Running Clinic

Have you wanted to try trail running but don’t have anyone to go with or don’t know exactly what you need? Join the ORC for a trail running clinic at Auger Falls where we will discuss what basic gear you need to trail run, what beginning expectations should be, things to be aware of when trail running and more.