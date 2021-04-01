College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, April 2021

Canyon Rim Sunset Ride

The Canyon Rim Trail is a beautiful, paved trail that spans from Washington all the way to Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake. Join the ORC in a sunset bike ride along the path from campus to Shoshone Falls.

Make sure to get your camera out on the ride back, the views of the bridge and the sunset should be spectacular!

Bikes and helmets will be provided.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 5 at Canyon Rim Trail

Cost: Student — $5, CSI Staff/Faculty — $10, Community — $15

Gym to Crag Clinic

Love climbing in the gym but now want to take your skills to the next level by heading outside? This 4-hour clinic will introduce you to the outdoor climbing world where you will learn how to safely evaluate outdoor climbing settings, set up top rope climbs, clean fixed anchors, consider outdoor climbing ethics, and a host of other skills. All gear is provided, but if you have your own shoes, harness & helmet, we recommend bringing them!

Additional hardware is welcome as well.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. April 7 at Auger Falls