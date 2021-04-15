College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, April 2021

Kayak Roll Clinic

Dust the cobwebs off of your kayak and join the ORC for a night of kayak rolls. If you don’t have your own kayak but would like to either practice or learn how to roll, kayaks and instruction will be provided.

You can show up at any time. Just walk through the entrance and let them know you are there for kayaking.

When: 6 to 8 p.m., April 15, 22, 29 at the City Pool.

Cost: Free — Students, $2 — CSI Staff/Faculty, $5 — Community.

Earth Week

Bike Skills Clinic

Join the ORC right outside the Taylor Building for a bike skills clinic! Bikes, helmets, skills elements, and instruction will be provided!

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 19 at the Taylor Building

Cost: FREE

LNT Information

Stop by the Taylor Building to learn all sorts of environmental ethics. There will be multiple activities to help you learn leave no trace principles.