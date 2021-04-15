 Skip to main content
College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, April 2021
College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, April 2021

CSI Outdoor Recreation

Kayak Roll Clinic

Dust the cobwebs off of your kayak and join the ORC for a night of kayak rolls. If you don’t have your own kayak but would like to either practice or learn how to roll, kayaks and instruction will be provided.

You can show up at any time. Just walk through the entrance and let them know you are there for kayaking.

When: 6 to 8 p.m., April 15, 22, 29 at the City Pool.

Cost: Free — Students, $2 — CSI Staff/Faculty, $5 — Community.

Earth Week

Bike Skills Clinic

Join the ORC right outside the Taylor Building for a bike skills clinic! Bikes, helmets, skills elements, and instruction will be provided!

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 19 at the Taylor Building

Cost: FREE

LNT Information

Stop by the Taylor Building to learn all sorts of environmental ethics. There will be multiple activities to help you learn leave no trace principles.

When: 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 at the Taylor Building

Cost: FREE

Rock Creek Clean up and Hike

Today join the ORC for a hike and clean-up along Rock Creek.

When: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 at Rock Creek

Cost: FREE

Service Project:

Canyon Clean up

It’s Earth Day! Spend Earth Day than helping clean the Earth up. Join the ORC on the Canyon Rim to clean up the canyon rim trail, rappel into the canyon, or hike down into the canyon to clean up garbage.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at the Canyon Rim

Cost: FREE

