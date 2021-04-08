College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, April 2021

Kayak Roll Clinic
Dust the cobwebs off of your kayak and join the ORC for a night of kayak rolls. If you don’t have your own kayak but would like to either practice or learn how to roll, kayaks and instruction will be provided.
You can show up at any time. Just walk through the entrance and let them know you are there for kayaking.
When: 6 to 8 p.m., April 8, 15, 22, 29 at the City Pool.
Cost: Free — Students, $2 — CSI Staff/Faculty, $5 — Community.
Sunset Paddle
Come and explore Dierkes Lake via standup paddleboard with the ORC! SUP all around the lake, practice your SUP yoga skills or just have a relaxing paddle while enjoying the sunset.
When: 7 to 9:30 p.m. April 15 at Dierke’s Lake
Cost: Student — $5, CSI Staff/Faculty — $15, Community — $20
Contact the ORC at 208-732-6697 or email orc@csi.edu to register for any of the activities.
Earth Week
Bike Skills ClinicJoin the ORC right outside the Taylor Building for a bike skills clinic! Bikes, helmets, skills elements, and instruction will be provided!
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 19 at the Taylor Building
Cost: FREE
LNT InformationStop by the Taylor Building to learn all sorts of environmental ethics. There will be multiple activities to help you learn leave no trace principles.
When: 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 at the Taylor Building
Cost: FREE
Rock Creek Clean up and Hike Today join the ORC for a hike and clean-up along Rock Creek.
When: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 at Rock Creek
Cost: FREE
Service Project:
Canyon Clean upIt’s Earth Day! Spend Earth Day than helping clean the Earth up. Join the ORC on the Canyon Rim to clean up the canyon rim trail, rappel into the canyon, or hike down into the canyon to clean up garbage.
When: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at the Canyon Rim
Cost: FREE