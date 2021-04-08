College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, April 2021

Kayak Roll Clinic

Dust the cobwebs off of your kayak and join the ORC for a night of kayak rolls. If you don’t have your own kayak but would like to either practice or learn how to roll, kayaks and instruction will be provided.

You can show up at any time. Just walk through the entrance and let them know you are there for kayaking.

When: 6 to 8 p.m., April 8, 15, 22, 29 at the City Pool.

Cost: Free — Students, $2 — CSI Staff/Faculty, $5 — Community.

Sunset Paddle

Come and explore Dierkes Lake via standup paddleboard with the ORC! SUP all around the lake, practice your SUP yoga skills or just have a relaxing paddle while enjoying the sunset.

When: 7 to 9:30 p.m. April 15 at Dierke’s Lake

Cost: Student — $5, CSI Staff/Faculty — $15, Community — $20

Contact the ORC at 208-732-6697 or email orc@csi.edu to register for any of the activities.

Earth Week