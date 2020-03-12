College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, March 12-30

Black Magic Canyon Scramble
Join us from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in exploring one of Southern Idaho’s most unique geological treasures. Informally dubbed, Black Magic Canyon, the sculpted riverbed downstream of Magic Dam is an internationally unique BLM resource, featuring stunning geology and one-of-kind sculptured rock formations. Don’t forget your camera.
This involves hiking on uneven surfaces and some rock scrambling, so wear closed-toe shoes with good traction. You can turn around at any time that you feel the trip becomes too strenuous.
This event is open to anyone over the age of 12.
Cost: $10 for ages 12-17 and $20 for adults.
For more information or to register, contact Christa at 208-732-6697.
Mountain Bike Mondays
We’re bringing back MBM!! Join us at ORC 5:30 p.m. Monday for an evening mountain bike ride. Bring your own bike or use one of our awesome new Kona hardtails or new Cannondale fat bikes. MBM will move to Auger Falls at 5:30 p.m. March 30.
We have limited gear, so you need to sign up early. You must email cgessaman@csi.edu by 12 p.m each Monday to reserve your gear.
Must be 16 and older.
Cost: Free to fulltime CSI students, $5 to high school students and $10 adults. Also free if you bring your own bike.
Bike/hike Moab
Join us on this fast-paced, scenic bike and hike tour around Moab, Utah, during Spring Break weekend, March 20-23. We’ll spend three days exploring Arches, Canyonlands, and the surrounding areas around Moab hiking, mountain biking, and camping. Get ready to explore.
This trip is for all levels of bikers. We recommend you join us for the two Mountain Bike Mondays (5:30 p.m at Auger Falls) before the trip to get your bike legs and your basic skills down, but you don’t need to be a professional to ride this trip. Take a drop-in spin class or two before the trip — any bit of cardio will help.
The cost includes transportation, park entrance fees, some meals, and gear. Pre-trip mandatory meeting is at 6 p.m Tuesday at the ORC.
Cost: High school students: $150, Adults: $225.
Space is limited, sorry no refunds.
For more information or to register, call Christa at 208-732-6697.