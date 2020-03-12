College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, March 12-30

Black Magic Canyon Scramble

Join us from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in exploring one of Southern Idaho’s most unique geological treasures. Informally dubbed, Black Magic Canyon, the sculpted riverbed downstream of Magic Dam is an internationally unique BLM resource, featuring stunning geology and one-of-kind sculptured rock formations. Don’t forget your camera.

This involves hiking on uneven surfaces and some rock scrambling, so wear closed-toe shoes with good traction. You can turn around at any time that you feel the trip becomes too strenuous.

This event is open to anyone over the age of 12.

Cost: $10 for ages 12-17 and $20 for adults.

For more information or to register, contact Christa at 208-732-6697.

Mountain Bike Mondays

We’re bringing back MBM!! Join us at ORC 5:30 p.m. Monday for an evening mountain bike ride. Bring your own bike or use one of our awesome new Kona hardtails or new Cannondale fat bikes. MBM will move to Auger Falls at 5:30 p.m. March 30.

We have limited gear, so you need to sign up early. You must email cgessaman@csi.edu by 12 p.m each Monday to reserve your gear.