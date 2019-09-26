BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently opened a coho salmon fishing season until Oct. 13 or until further notice. Fishing is open seven days per week on the Clearwater River from its mouth upstream to Memorial Bridge and four days per week — Thursday through Sunday — from Memorial Bridge upstream to the confluence of the Middle Fork Clearwater and South Fork Clearwater rivers. The North Fork Clearwater is also open those same four days per week with special restrictions. Go to idfg.idaho.gov/fish/coho/rules.
Be aware that steelhead and fall Chinook salmon occur in these waters, and anglers should know how to identify these three species so as to not hook steelhead. Go to idfg.idaho.gov/fish/salmon-steelhead-identification.
The daily bag limit is two coho salmon, six in possession, and there is no season limit for 2019. Anglers must have a valid salmon permit. Coho salmon, with or without an adipose fin, can be harvested. For full season and rules information see the coho fishing rules webpage above.
Coho anglers should keep their eyes out for a new state record fish. The catch-and-release record for coho is still vacant, and the certified-weight coho record is 11¾ pounds. To submit a weight record, the fish must be weighed on a certified scale. To submit a state record, go to idfg.idaho.gov/fish/record.
Coho were reintroduced into the Clearwater River system by the Nez Perce Tribe, and Idaho held its first coho sport fishing season in 2014.
