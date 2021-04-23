Cleaning up Twin Falls. Outdoor Rec program tackles trash, debris at Rock Creek and along the rim trail

TWIN FALLS — Students and faculty from the College of Southern Idaho’s outdoor recreation leadership program hosted several events during Earth Week this year.

From a cleanup and paint-over of graffiti in Rock Creek Park to repelling down into the Snake River Canyon removing large trash debris, participants did their part to help clean up Earth around Twin Falls this week.

“We started looking at the upcoming Earth Week and Day and we decided we should try and have some activities through our outdoor program and the college,” Program Manager Mike Young said. “It highlights opportunities we have locally that have an impact as opposed to focusing too much on big picture, world issues. What are things we can do in our backyard?”

Students from the program organized a Wednesday cleanup in Rock Creek. They removed trash from the park and along the river as well as painted over graffiti on rocks and bridge pillars.

“I think we can get the college out there in partnership with Mike’s class to clean up the areas that people like to recreate and enjoy,” CSI Interim Outdoor Programs Coordinator Maren Hunter said. “I think every person that walked by me while I was cleaning on the trail thanked me.”