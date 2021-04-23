Cleaning up Twin Falls. Outdoor Rec program tackles trash, debris at Rock Creek and along the rim trail

TWIN FALLS — Students and faculty from the College of Southern Idaho’s outdoor recreation leadership program hosted several events during Earth Week this year.
From a cleanup and paint-over of graffiti in Rock Creek Park to repelling down into the Snake River Canyon removing large trash debris, participants did their part to help clean up Earth around Twin Falls this week.
“We started looking at the upcoming Earth Week and Day and we decided we should try and have some activities through our outdoor program and the college,” Program Manager Mike Young said. “It highlights opportunities we have locally that have an impact as opposed to focusing too much on big picture, world issues. What are things we can do in our backyard?”
Students from the program organized a Wednesday cleanup in Rock Creek. They removed trash from the park and along the river as well as painted over graffiti on rocks and bridge pillars.
“I think we can get the college out there in partnership with Mike’s class to clean up the areas that people like to recreate and enjoy,” CSI Interim Outdoor Programs Coordinator Maren Hunter said. “I think every person that walked by me while I was cleaning on the trail thanked me.”
Hunter also said the college is going to be offering more community events in the future where people can come out to help protect their areas for everybody to enjoy.
On Thursday, the 51st Earth Day, Young and his intermediate climbing class rappelled down the canyon wall over 40 feet to collect and remove trash, debris and even shopping carts that fell over the edge.
Thursday’s rim cleanup was the second time the climbing class rappelled into the canyon to clean up large debris and trash.
“The goal was for people to pick up trash along the rim, and teach people to rappel down to clean up and get trash out of the canyon,” Hunter said. “It is a highly used section of the trail and rim so every effort helps.”
Other past cleanup days the outdoor leadership program has participated in include events at Auger Falls Park and on the Yingst Grade in Jerome County.
“There are members of our community that are helping with trail maintenance and clean up all over the valley,” Young said. “In general, if we’ve got an opportunity to jump in and organize a different project we’re happy to do that.”
The biggest challenge Young thinks the Magic Valley has is communicating when and how things are happening, and making sure that the right people that want to be involved know where to be.
“Folks are really interested in living in a place that seems healthy and clean, and that people care about,” he said.