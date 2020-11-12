Christmas tree permits on sale soon

JEROME — As the holidays fast approach, permits for cutting Christmas trees for personal, family use on the Sawtooth National Forest, will be available for purchase starting Sunday and are valid until Dec. 31, 2020. The cost of this year’s permit is $10.
The permit will allow a family to choose and cut a tree up to 20 feet. A limit of one tree per family or organization. Permits will be available at several locations throughout the Sawtooth National Forest and surrounding areas.
Depending on the specific area where people choose to cut their trees, a variety of trees such as Lodgepole pine, subalpine fir, Douglas-fir and pinyon pine, are available.
“We strongly recommend that people check with the Forest Service office closest to the area where they plan to cut their tree,” Julie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer said. “Conditions on the ground vary greatly from area to area. In some places it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.”
Rupert’s Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival is cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Cassia Festival of Trees will be held over two days at Morey’s Steakhouse’s patio with a silent auction and no live entertainment.
In addition, the USDA Forest Service modernized its approach to selling Christmas tree permits, making them available to purchase through Recreation.gov, which started Oct. 15, 2020. There is an additional $2.50 processing fee when purchasing a permit online. The Forest Service moved permit sales to recreation.gov as an added convenience and provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices where staffing may be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are a few areas that are off limits for cutting Christmas trees. These include campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer home sites and organization camps. Some areas that have been popular for Christmas Tree Cutting in the past may have burnt in recent wildfires. Please check with your local Ranger Station to know where burn areas are and where closures may be in place.
A $10 permit won’t get you a glorious fir tree like the kind in a neighborhood lot, but we soon realized as we combed through imperfect trees that we were paying for the experience.
“People will be provided with information when they purchase their permit,” said Thomas. “This will include maps and rules for cutting trees.”
The U.S. Forest Service is among the federal agencies that support the Administration’s Every Kid Outdoors initiative, a nationwide call to action to build the next generation of conservationists. The initiative provides a free pass to all fourth-grade students who first go to www.EveryKidOutdoors.gov and complete the application process. Students can either use a paper pass or can redeem the paper pass for a durable pass at select federal lands. The Sawtooth National Forest hopes Every Kid Outdoors will help to inspire every young person to visit the Sawtooth National Forest this tree-cutting season.
Picking the perfect tree
