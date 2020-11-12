Christmas tree permits on sale soon

The permit will allow a family to choose and cut a tree up to 20 feet. A limit of one tree per family or organization. Permits will be available at several locations throughout the Sawtooth National Forest and surrounding areas.

Depending on the specific area where people choose to cut their trees, a variety of trees such as Lodgepole pine, subalpine fir, Douglas-fir and pinyon pine, are available.

“We strongly recommend that people check with the Forest Service office closest to the area where they plan to cut their tree,” Julie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer said. “Conditions on the ground vary greatly from area to area. In some places it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+2 Mini-Cassia tree festivals: One cancelled, one modified Rupert’s Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival is cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Cassia Festival of Trees will be held over two days at Morey’s Steakhouse’s patio with a silent auction and no live entertainment.

In addition, the USDA Forest Service modernized its approach to selling Christmas tree permits, making them available to purchase through Recreation.gov, which started Oct. 15, 2020. There is an additional $2.50 processing fee when purchasing a permit online. The Forest Service moved permit sales to recreation.gov as an added convenience and provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices where staffing may be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.