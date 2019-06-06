BOISE — Chinook salmon fishing in the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers has met harvest objectives, and Fish and Game closed the season on Tuesday.
Anglers caught the available sport harvest share during the last four-day opener, which was completed June 2.
The closure ends a brief spring Chinook fishing season, but biologists are currently monitoring the return of summer Chinook and seeing signs there may be enough returning to allow for a fishing season on the south fork of the Salmon River.
