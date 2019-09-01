BOISE — For people interested in hunting this fall who have not taken a hunter education course, it’s not too late. By completing an online course and attending a mandatory field day, students can fast-track their hunter education and be ready to hunt.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s online hunter education course costs $24.50 and is open to students at least 9 years old. The online course can be taken on almost any device — tablet, smartphone or desktop — and is self-paced. It can be completed in one sitting or a little at a time over several days. To sign up for an online course, go to hunter-ed.com/idaho/.
After students have completed the course, they must sign up for and attend a mandatory field day. Field days typically last four to six hours and cover wildlife identification, law and ethics. Students are also put through a field exercise before taking the Idaho hunter education test.
You have free articles remaining.
Most of the field day topics pertain to Idaho-specific regulations and issues that are not covered in the online course. Students also receive additional instruction on firearms safety, conservation and wilderness survival. Many field days are held in the evenings and on weekends. For a schedule of upcoming field days, go to register-ed.com/programs/idaho/147-hunter-education-certification-field-day.
Students will receive their hunter education certificate and have all the tools to be responsible, safe and ethical hunters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.