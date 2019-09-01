{{featured_button_text}}
Hunter education

An Idaho Department of Fish and Game conservation officer show kids how to use maps and a compass at a hunter education class.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

BOISE — For people interested in hunting this fall who have not taken a hunter education course, it’s not too late. By completing an online course and attending a mandatory field day, students can fast-track their hunter education and be ready to hunt.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s online hunter education course costs $24.50 and is open to students at least 9 years old. The online course can be taken on almost any device — tablet, smartphone or desktop — and is self-paced. It can be completed in one sitting or a little at a time over several days. To sign up for an online course, go to hunter-ed.com/idaho/.

After students have completed the course, they must sign up for and attend a mandatory field day. Field days typically last four to six hours and cover wildlife identification, law and ethics. Students are also put through a field exercise before taking the Idaho hunter education test.

Most of the field day topics pertain to Idaho-specific regulations and issues that are not covered in the online course. Students also receive additional instruction on firearms safety, conservation and wilderness survival. Many field days are held in the evenings and on weekends. For a schedule of upcoming field days, go to register-ed.com/programs/idaho/147-hunter-education-certification-field-day.

Students will receive their hunter education certificate and have all the tools to be responsible, safe and ethical hunters.

