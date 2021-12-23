 Skip to main content
Changes made to Idaho snowmobile and off-highway vehicle sticker programs

Blind Camp

A volunteer takes a student on a snowmobile ride during the Wood River Lions Club camp for the blind Feb. 21, 2015.

 Times-News File

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation has recently made adjustments to the way it sells snowmobile and off-highway vehicle stickers. These changes came as a result of House Bill 86, which was passed in the previous legislative session.

Changes include:

  • Two-year sticker options are now available.
  • Vehicle-specific information is no longer required. Minor statistical information is still collected in order to properly manage use.

New fees have been implemented for snowmobile stickers:

  • Resident stickers are now $45.50 per year
  • Non-resident stickers are now $59.50 per year
  • Rental stickers are now $75.50

Fee increases for snowmobile stickers include additional funds to support county grooming program operations, snowmobile use on Idaho Department of Lands property, and avalanche safety efforts. Some of these are identified as surcharges on customer receipts. These are not additional processing fees.

OHV and snowmobile permits may be purchased online at idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com, by phone at 1-888-922-6743, or in person at any of the vendors found on the Registration & Permits page of our website.

For latest updates and information, visit the news page on parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.

