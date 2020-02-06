CHALLIS — Many lucky wild horses have new homes this week, thanks to the The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Challis Field Office, which held an adoption event over the weekend. The agency successfully placed 54 wild horses into private care through the event.
Adopters traveled from as far as Bonners Ferry and Utah, braving cold temperatures and the wear and tear of a long journey to take home a Challis wild horse. Several adopters claimed up to four horses and qualified for the Adoption Incentive Program. Through the program, adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of each animal’s titling, normally one year from the adoption date.
The remaining horses will be made available for the upcoming Mustang Mania in-hand competition, walk-in adoptions and Trainer Incentive Program by mid-February at the BLM Boise District Off-Range Corrals.
The BLM offers up wild horses and burros gathered from public lands in the West to qualified individuals who are required to demonstrate humane care for the animals.
Wild horses are known for their sure-footedness, strength, intelligence and endurance. With kindness and patience, these equines can be trained for many uses. All the adoptable animals have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, de-wormed, and have a current negative Coggins test.
For more information and adoption qualifications, call the BLM at 1-866-4MUSTANGS (1-866-468-7826) or visit www.blm.gov/whb.
