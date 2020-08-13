Challenged Athletes Foundation-Idaho launches state’s first all-inclusive cycling club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Idaho chapter of the Challenged Athletes Foundation launched the first statewide, multi-discipline, all-inclusive cycling club Saturday at the Ada-Eagle Bike Park in Eagle and in Ketchum.

CAF-Idaho Cycling Club members can take part in road, gravel or trail rides, virtually or in person, abiding by social distancing guidelines, using their own equipment including handcycles, tandem bikes, three- and four-wheeled recumbents, electric bikes and uprights.

“Unlike traditional cycling clubs that are confined by geography and skill level, the CAF-Idaho club is for anyone, anywhere in the state,” CAF-Idaho Director Jennifer Skeesick said. “When we allow challenged and non-challenged athletes to ride together, we expand our community, our connections and our commitment to these treasured Idaho athletes.”

For challenged athletes in particular, the new cycling club provides an outlet for a unique population in Idaho to push themselves alongside cycling experts, other athletes and community members.

CAF-Idaho athlete Lance Pounds has cerebral palsy and coordination problems. He joined the group with a recumbent trike to put his strength and equipment to the test in a safe, supportive environment.