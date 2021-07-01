Celebrating Fourth of July in the great outdoors? Please leave the fireworks at home

BOISE — With near record temperatures heading into the Fourth of July weekend, grass and other vegetation from the valleys to the mountains are drying out and the risk of fires is heightened. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding users of federal forest and rangelands, state endowment lands and department-managed lands and access sites, that fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited.

If you plan to enjoy the outdoors during the Fourth of July holiday and beyond this summer, be extremely cautious, and leave the fireworks at home. People should also be aware that some municipal and county governments in Idaho have banned fireworks this year — including on private lands — due to fire risk, and they should check with their local government for more information.

Possessing and/or using fireworks on federal public lands is strictly prohibited. During closed fire season (May 10 to October 20), it is illegal to throw away any lighted material, including fire crackers or fireworks on any forest or rangeland in the State of Idaho (Idaho Code 38-117). Starting a wildfire by the use of fireworks is considered negligence, and the person who started the fire will be billed for the cost of fighting the fire (Idaho Code 38-107).