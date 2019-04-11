BOISE — Prized for their fighting ability and great table fare, kokanee salmon’s popularity continues to grow across the West. That trend includes Idaho, and for good reason: Fish and Game manages quality kokanee fisheries around the state, including in a trio of destinations — the kokanee silver triangle.
Lucky Peak, Arrowrock and Anderson Ranch — three reservoirs in the Boise River system — provide some of the best kokanee fishing the state has to offer, and the 2019 season is just getting started.
For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/catch-kokanee-salmon-southern-idahos-silver-triangle.
