Cat Scratch Fever: Snowcat skiing and yurt camping in the mountains above the Camas Prairie

“Even with variable conditions, they knew where to put us to get those POW laps we paid for and to leave our quads burning by the end of the day,” Richardson said of Bentley and Mclam’s choice of terrain.

Nearing the end of the day and while riding up front with our driver, Stewart said of Idaho’s weather, “Camas County, Idaho. It’s the only place that you can slip on the ice, fall in the mud, get up and dust yourself off.”

His words might have had deeper meaning not related to the weather though.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a small issue with the snowcat shortened the trip by one run. A gasket went out in the rear-drive, but all was safe and made the trip to the base without issue.

Yurt-ing it up for the night

Instead of riding to the base with the rest of the group, I opted to stay at the yurt that evening to experience its charm and delights.

The yurt’s amenities were ample, the beds more than cozy and only one-midnight log needed to be placed into the wood-burning stove to keep the inside warm until sunrise.

Although the clouds covered the stars that night and squashed any astrophotography opportunities, the sunrise the next morning was gorgeous.