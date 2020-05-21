“Capturing the Camas Prairie – An Introduction to Landscape Photography” with Alexi Nelson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KETCHUM — As part of its upcoming BIG IDEA project, From the Colour of its Bloom: Camas Prairie, Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) is pleased to present “Capturing the Camas Prairie – An Introduction to Landscape Photography.” This one-day Creative Jump-In will be led by SVMoA employee and local photographer Alexi Nelson. The workshop, which focuses on capturing the annual springtime bloom of the camas lily, will be held Saturday, June 6, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Workshop participants will spend a morning at the Centennial Marsh in the Camas Prairie exploring the area just south of Hill City, which is known for its blooming camas lilies and wildlife refuge. The class provides an introduction to landscape photography, and students of all experience levels are welcome.

On Saturday morning, students will meet at SVMoA’s Hailey Classroom and then drive in their own cars to the Centennial Marsh. Instructor Alexi Nelson will teach students ways to enhance their photography skills by capturing the inspiring Idaho landscape. In addition to receiving instruction, students will enjoy taking photos with a group of like-minded photographers.