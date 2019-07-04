BOISE — Resident hunters wanting to purchase a general season elk tag in a capped zone need to pay attention to the two dates tags go on sale in July.
Capped zone tags are sold in limited numbers on a first-come, first-served basis. In the Salmon Region, this includes tags in the Middle Fork and Sawtooth zones, as well as Salmon B-tags and Pioneer B-tags. Demand for these tags is high; they are expected to sell fast.
All resident capped elk zone tags, except for the Sawtooth Zone, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Call 1-800-554-8685 or go to idfg.idaho.gov using a credit card or visit license vendors or Idaho Fish and Game offices.
Resident Sawtooth Zone A and B elk tags will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 12. Half of the tags will be sold at license vendors and Fish and Game offices. The remaining half will go on sale at 1 p.m. July 12, online only.
Online buyers are reminded that Fish and Game added increased security measures which require buyers to establish a unique account with a username and password. Before tags go on sale, hunters are encouraged to buy their hunting license, set up their online account in advance and remember their password.
For current information on how many resident elk tags are available in each capped zoned, go to idfg.idaho.gov/tag/quotas-resident.
