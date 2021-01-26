Canada geese found dumped at American Falls Reservoir

Idaho Fish and Game is looking for information about at least five Canada geese that were shot and left to waste along the American Falls Reservoir outside of Aberdeen recently.

The geese were discovered at the base of a cliff where they were tossed.

“The disposal site was likely accessed via a two-track dirt road off of Beach Road which runs along American Falls Reservoir just outside of Aberdeen,” Fish and Game said in a news release.

This is the second incident of waterfowl being wasted in eastern Idaho in the past few weeks. The first case involved duck carcasses dumped off Hall Road in McCammon in late December.

“Idaho code is clear on this issue: Waste of game birds is illegal,” Fish and Game said. “The edible portions of meat must be taken, which is the breast meat for ducks and geese.”

A reward is being offered for information leading to arrests in these cases. People can call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0