Camper shoots, injures Idaho family’s dog after mistaking her for a wolf

“By the time I got out of the tent, there were three guys saying ‘I think we shot your dog,’ ” Rob said.

The Kolbs saw Suki lying on the ground 5 feet from the tent with a gunshot wound to the left side of her head. She was panting, with blood dripping from her mouth and ear, Rob said. Half of her face was drooping as if she’d had a stroke. The man who shot Suki, whom the Kolbs declined to identify publicly, said he’d seen her running toward his dog and thought she was a wolf. He told Rob he fired a warning shot in the air before shooting twice at Suki with a .44. Once he saw Suki’s collar, he realized he’d made a grave mistake.Rob said the Kolbs packed up their camp as quickly as possible, and the men at the neighboring camp did the same. To the shooter’s credit, Rob said, he immediately took responsibility for shooting Suki.

“He did all the right things after the big wrong thing,” including paying for Suki’s vet bills, Rob said.

The group of men even offered to carry the 140-pound dog out of the backcountry, but she managed to hike 3.5 miles and more than 1,200 vertical feet out to the road.