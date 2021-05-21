Camas lilies begin blooming. Make plans to see them before they vanish

FAIRFIELD — The skies above the Camas Prairie are not the only piece of scenery that will be colored blue soon.
The camas lily, or Camassia quamash, are beginning their seasonal bloom on the high prairies around the small hamlet of Fairfield and on the Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh Wildlife Management Area.
Bird watchers are already flocking to Centennial Marsh with cameras, long lenses, and binoculars while the lilies are just beginning to present themselves.
Blooming every late May into early June, the lilies rise up from the marshy land southwest of town and create a spectacle like no other. As snow melt continues to trickle off the slopes of the neighboring Solider Mountains, the trick is timing if you want to see the blooms.
As reported in the Times-News in 2017, Ed Reagan, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, said some years the lilies bloom early because of warm weather.
“It’s been quite a number of years since I’ve seen them completely bloomed,” Reagan said.
Spring 2021’s temperatures have been slightly above average, leading to a potential early bloom.
The bloom usually lasts two weeks, making timing of the essence to witness the event.
The Camas Lily has a long history among Native American tribes in the West. Traditionally used for medicinal purposes, the root bulbs can also be collected to make bread or be roasted similar to potatoes.
Shoshone and Nez Perce tribe members even helped harvest the bulbs for the Lewis and Clark expedition in September 1805 on the Wieppe Prairie of Clearwater County.
Meriwether Lewis, on June 12, 1806, described the lily in more detail after mistaking the bloom as a lake. He wrote, “The quawmash is now in blume and from the colour … at a short distance it resembles lakes of fine clear water, so complete is this deseption that on first sight I could have swoarn it was water.”
The Weippe Prairie has been farmed for decades, and as a result, the camas meadows’ blooms no longer rival those of the past, however, the blooms of the Camas Prairie persist today.
The traditionally held Camas Lily Days have not been officially announced for a date in 2021, but it is usually held the first weekend of June.