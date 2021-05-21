Camas lilies begin blooming. Make plans to see them before they vanish

FAIRFIELD — The skies above the Camas Prairie are not the only piece of scenery that will be colored blue soon.

The camas lily, or Camassia quamash, are beginning their seasonal bloom on the high prairies around the small hamlet of Fairfield and on the Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh Wildlife Management Area.

Bird watchers are already flocking to Centennial Marsh with cameras, long lenses, and binoculars while the lilies are just beginning to present themselves.

Blooming every late May into early June, the lilies rise up from the marshy land southwest of town and create a spectacle like no other. As snow melt continues to trickle off the slopes of the neighboring Solider Mountains, the trick is timing if you want to see the blooms.

As reported in the Times-News in 2017, Ed Reagan, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, said some years the lilies bloom early because of warm weather.

“It’s been quite a number of years since I’ve seen them completely bloomed,” Reagan said.

Spring 2021’s temperatures have been slightly above average, leading to a potential early bloom.

The bloom usually lasts two weeks, making timing of the essence to witness the event.