BIKE

FAT-TIRE/Mountain Bike TUESDAYS, March 19, 2019

Beginners welcome! Join us on Tuesday evenings fat biking and eventually mountain biking on campus and down at Auger Falls. Email jtwiss@csi.edu by 12 p.m. Tuesday to register. Limited space. CSI Students (7+ credits) FREE/CSI Staff & Fac $5/Community $10 ($5 BYOBIKE). Meet at CSI Outdoor Recreation Center, 315 Falls Ave. Twin Falls by 5:30 p.m.

SWIM

Noontime Swim, March 20, 2019

At City Pool. Email jtwiss@csi.edu for more information.

