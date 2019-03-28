BIKE
FAT-TIRE/Mountain Bike TUESDAYS, April 2, 2019
Beginners welcome! Join us on Tuesday evenings fat biking and eventually mountain biking on campus and down at Auger Falls. Email jtwiss@csi.edu by 12 p.m. Tuesday to register. Limited space. CSI Students (7+ credits) FREE/CSI Staff & Fac $5/Community $10 ($5 BYOBIKE). Meet at CSI Outdoor Recreation Center, 315 Falls Ave. Twin Falls by 5:30 p.m.
SWIM
Noontime Swim, April 3, 2019
At City Pool. Email jtwiss@csi.edu for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.